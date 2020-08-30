Business Experienced investors still interested in property market: experts Experienced investors continue to pour money into the real estate market despite the problems the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for the sector.

Business Vietnam’s CPI index goes up slightly in August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) slightly went up 0.07 percent month-on-month in August due to the impacts of heavy rainfalls nationwide and rise in domestic rice and education service prices, reported the General Statistics Office on August 29.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys 6.2 billion USD trade surplus Vietnam ran a surplus of 6.2 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery trade in January-August, 4.9 percent higher than the same period last year, the latest updates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed.

Business Project helps promote Vietnam’s trade, investment policies in Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on August 28 officially launched the “Window to Vietnam” project - a display area and information counter supporting Vietnam’s commercial, tourism, and investment promotion in the country.