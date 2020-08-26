Vietnam’s COVID-19-related death toll reaches 28
A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient from the central province of Quang Nam died on August 25 night, raising the death toll in the country to 28.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The man, from Que Son district, had several underlying health conditions, including end-stage chronic kidney failure, and had been receiving dialysis for the past 12 years.
He died at Hoa Vang medical centre in the central city of Da Nang, the Health Ministry’s special task in charge of COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang reported on August 26.
The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by COVID-19, septic shock, multi-organ failure in patient with end-stage chronic renal failure, hypertension, failure heart, and peritoneal dialysis.
On August 26 morning, Patient 601, the first COVID-19 case in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak linked to the outbreak in Da Nang was discharged from hospital. The patient will then undergo 14-day quarantine at a facility in Buon Ma Thuot city.
There have been 1,029 people test positive for COVID-19 since the first case was detected back in January, with 547 cases connected to Da Nang since July 25./.