Health COVID-19: 287 cases logged on May 25 afternoon Vietnam recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 from 12pm to 7:30 pm May 25, with a record 243 locally-infected cases in Bac Giang province, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Hanoi introducing comprehensive measures to control COVID-19: City leader Hanoi will do everything possible to control the COVID-19 situation with the implementation of synchronous and comprehensive measures in all areas, while focusing on sealing off pandemic hotspots and preventing its spread, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has said.