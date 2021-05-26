Vietnam’s domestic COVID-19 cases up by 80 on May 26 morning
Eighty more cases were added to Vietnam’s domestically-transmitted COVID-19 count on May 26 morning, pushing the national tally to 5,931.
As of 6 am on May 26, Vietnam had detected 4,442 domestic infections. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty more cases were added to Vietnam’s domestically-transmitted COVID-19 count on May 26 morning, pushing the national tally to 5,931.
The Ministry of Health said among the new patients, 55 were recorded in Bac Giang province, 23 in Bac Ninh province, and one each in Thanh Hoa and Hai Duong provinces.
Most of the cases in the northern province of Bac Giang are linked to pandemic clusters at industrial parks and locked-down areas.
As of 6 am on May 26, Vietnam detected 4,442 local infections, of which 2,872 were recorded since the fourth wave of outbreaks began in the country late last month.
As many as 2,794 patients have been given the all-clear so far. The number of fatalities stands at 44.
Among the patients still undergoing treatment, 70 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice and 69 thrice.
About 164,170 people are under medical monitoring nationwide, including 5,296 in hospitals, 35,070 in other State-designated facilities, and 123,807 at their homes or places of residence.
On May 25, another 2,602 people in six cities and provinces were given COVID-19 vaccine shots, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 1,034,072./.