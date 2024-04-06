Business Infographic GDP grows 5.66% in Q1 Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.66% in the first quarter of this year, the highest for the three-month period since 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Registered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1 As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.

Business Infographic Textile & garment exports up 15% in January-February General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.