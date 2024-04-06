Vietnam’s economic performance in Q1, 2024
Figures from the General Statistics Office show that Vietnam’s economy is experiencing a strong recovery during the first quarter of 2024. GDP growth is higher than in the first quarter in the 2020-2023 period, while tourism is booming and an impressive trade surplus has been posted.
VNA
Infographic20 years of Youth Month
Over the past 20 years of continuous innovation and development, Youth Month has truly become a deeply-rooted political activity for youth nationwide, serving as a focal point of the volunteer youth movement.
InfographicGDP grows 5.66% in Q1
Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.66% in the first quarter of this year, the highest for the three-month period since 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicRegistered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1
As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.
InfographicIndex of Industrial Production up 5.7% in January-February
Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 5.7% year-on-year in the opening two months of 2024, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
InfographicTextile & garment exports up 15% in January-February
General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.
InfographicRecord trade surplus since 2009 in first two months
Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.