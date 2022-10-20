Sci-Tech Saigon Hi-tech Park to celebrate 20th anniversary The Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago, said the head of its management board.

Business Mountainous women developing business with e-commerce Many women in Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas have become wealthy in recent years after running cooperatives and applying information technology. The dynamism of these women has helped create more jobs with good incomes for local people.

Business Ministry asks for solutions to help petroleum enterprises The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to review and adjust the cost of importing petrol and oil, standard business costs and profit based on trading realities.

Business Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation in halal food industry with Malaysia Promoting cooperation with Malaysia in the halal food industry is one of the priority cooperation areas between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai has said.