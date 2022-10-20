Business Ministry asks for solutions to help petroleum enterprises The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to review and adjust the cost of importing petrol and oil, standard business costs and profit based on trading realities.

Business Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation in halal food industry with Malaysia Promoting cooperation with Malaysia in the halal food industry is one of the priority cooperation areas between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai has said.

Business European firms’ confidence in Vietnam’s business environment slightly declines but still strong The confidence of European enterprises in Vietnam’s investment and business environment slipped further to 62.2 percentage points in the wake of a worsening global economic downturn but still remains strong, according to the recent Business Climate Index (BCI) survey published by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.