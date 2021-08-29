Business Vietnam’s overseas investment soars 74 percent in eight months Vietnam’s overseas investment surged 74.1 percent year on year to 575 million USD in the first eight months of 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business PM approves power bill cut for companies affected by COVID-19 The Prime Minister has approved the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s proposal to cut power bills for enterprises for three months in provinces and cities applying social distancing, according to a Government resolution issued on August 28.

Business Vietnam scores high in employee experience A study has found that Vietnamese small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) scored an average of 92 percent in employee experience, 8 percent higher than other countries in the region.

Business Infographic Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.