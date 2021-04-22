Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated to rise 4.48 percent, higher than 3.68 percent recorded in the same period last year.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1 GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1 Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicVietnam chairs UNSC’s debate on enhancing confidence-building
As President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnam organised a high-level open debate on the role of regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution on April 19 via both in-person and online forms.
See more
InfographicSocio-economic bright spots during 2016-2021
During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government ensured macroeconomic stability and curbed inflation, thus creating a favorable environment to promote economic growth and poverty reduction effectively.
InfographicAgricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.
InfographicFDI reaches 10.13 bln USD in Q1
The total newly registered and adjusted capital, and capital contributed and shares purchased by foreign investors in the first quarter of this year reached 10,13 billion USD.
InfographicCPI inches up 0.29% in Q1
The average CPI in the first quarter of this year rose by 0.29 percent, the lowest increase for Q1 recorded in the last 20 years, while Q1’s core inflation picked up 0.67 percent.
InfographicNearly 90% of Vietnam enterprises impacted by COVID-19
Nearly 90% of Vietnamese enterprises have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.