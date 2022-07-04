According to GSO, the country's socio-economic development in the first six months of 2022 has prospered in most industries and fields, especially processing and manufacturing industry; retail sales of consumer goods and services; and exports.

The agriculture-forestry-fishery sector increased 3%, contributing 4.5% to the overall growth of the economy.

The industry and construction sector was up 8.9%, making up 46.8%, while the service sector rose by 8.6 percent, contributing 48.6 percent to the general GDP growth.

In the January – June period, the country's GDP grew by 6.4%, higher than 2% and 5.7% growth rates of the same periods in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In terms of economic structure in the first two quarters, the agriculture-forestry-fishery sector accounted for 11% of the country’s economy; the industry-construction and service sectors made up 39.3% and 40.6%, respectively, the GSO said./.

VNA