Vietnam’s GDP up 5.03 percent in first quarter
Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was estimated to increase 5.03 percent year-on-year, higher than the 4.72 percent growth rate in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
VNA
