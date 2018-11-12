Vietnamese organic rice OrgaGro introduced at the Go Green Expo 2018 (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnam's green and clean products have been introduced to New Zealand consumers at the Go Green Expo 2018 recently held in Wellington.On display at the Vietnamese booth were types of organic rice OrgaGro, cacao powder T-Bros, natural fibre bags, and work clothes made from coconut fibres.The event, which took place on November 10 – 11, was an opportunity for Vietnamese producers to study the demand in this market as well as seek distributors for their products.From early next year, seven organic types of OrgaGro rice will be sold in supermarkets of Foodstuffs - one of the two largest retail groups in New Zealand.Go Green Expo is an annual green living and sustainable lifestyle show in New Zealand. This year, the event attracted hundreds of businesses display various organic products such as food, beverages, health and cosmetic products, pet products, gardening, and grocery, as well as representatives from distributors and importers to seek partners. –VNA