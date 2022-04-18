Business Infographic (Interactive) FDI reaches over 8.1 billion USD in Q1 The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 8.1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic (Interactive) CPI up 1.92 percent in Q1 The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2022 posted a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.