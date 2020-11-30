Vietnam’s investments abroad up 6.9 percent during Jan-Nov
Metfone, a telecommunications project of Viettel in Cambodia. (Photo: Viettel)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese investors poured a total of 490.4 million USD in projects abroad in the first 11 months of 2020, up 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.
Of the amount, 316.4 million USD was invested in 114 new projects, and 174 million USD was added to existing ones.
Meanwhile, as of November 20, foreign investments poured into Vietnam totalled 26.4 billion USD, down 16.9 percent year-on-year. Specifically, there were 2,313 new projects with total capital of 13.6 billion USD, down 33.5 percent in the number of projects and 7.6 percent in capital year-on-year. Foreign investors adjusted capital for 1,051 projects with an additional investment of 6.3 billion USD, up 7.8 percent. They also contributed capital or purchased shares with a total capital of 6.5 billion USD, down 41.8 percent.
FDI disbursement is estimated at 17.2 billion USD during January-November, a year-on-year decrease of 2.4 percent.
During this period, Vietnam reported nearly 124,300 newly-established enterprises, down 1.9 percent.
The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) is estimated to rise by 3.1 percent from that of the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 4.7 percent and power production and distribution 3.2 percent./.