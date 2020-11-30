Business HCM City, RoK cooperate in public transport development The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will select Korean consultants to conduct feasibility study for the second phase of Metro Line No. 5 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam, South Africa look to expand trade and investment ties A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa, led by Ambassador Hoang Van Loi, paid a working visit to Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces from November 22-29 to seek opportunities for further strengthening investment, trade and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Business HCM City’s CPI inches up 0.06 percent in November The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City rose by 0.06 percent in November from the previous month, raising the total CPI rise in the 11-month period to 2.94 percent, according to the municipal Statistics Office.