Business Quang Ninh redoubling efforts to maintain double-digit GRDP growth The northern province of Quang Ninh is intensifying efforts to meet its socio-economic targets and keep its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the double digits this year.

Business Banks play crucial role in fostering exports to EU: Workshop Connectivity between banks, businesses, and farmers in value chains is essential for Vietnamese goods to enter the EU market, a workshop in Hanoi on November 20 heard.

Business Binh Duong looks to attract more investment from RoK A workshop on promoting investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the southern province of Binh Duong was held in the form of an online conference on November 20.

Business Corporate bond market cools for 2nd month The value of corporate bonds issued in October was 9.5 trillion VND (409 million USD), down 12.8 percent from September, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).