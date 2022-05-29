Culture - Sports Mural depicting Vietnam-US friendship inaugurated A ceramic mural, Tinh huu nghi Viet My (The Vietnam-US Friendship), has been inaugurated at the new US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnam see great chance to win at AFF Women’s Championship 2022 The Vietnamese women’s football team will meet their opponents from Myanmar, Timor Leste, Laos and Cambodia in Group B of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2022, according to the results of a draw held on May 28.

Videos President receives football head coaches On May 28, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, who have won the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.