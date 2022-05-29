Vietnam’s largest-ever rock concert hits stage in Thanh Hoa
A performance by Microwave. (Photo courtesy of the band)Thanh Hoa (VNS/VNA) - Leading rock bands and singers performed in the Ride 2 Rock concert on May 28 in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa.
The show featured bands like Ngu Cung, Microwave, Metanoia, Chu Ca Lo, Meo Lac and Re-cycle, as well as singers Pham Anh Khoa and Nguyen Duc Cuong, among others.The show was the first in a series of Ride 2 Rock shows to be held in many cities and provinces across the country, the biggest series of rock shows ever in Vietnam.
Representing the organising board, painter Khanh Art said the event was accompanied by the Northern Motors Club. Hundreds of Harley Davidson motorbikes joined a parade as part of the show.
Explaining why the event had the participation of the Northern Motors Club, Khanh Art said he found many similarities between the lifestyle of rockers and motor riders. Many rockers ride motorbikes and love rock music, so it’s a wonderful chance to combine rock music and powerful motorcycles - two symbols of strength, open-mindedness and freedom.
The programme started at 6pm at Thanh Hoa Radio and Television Exhibition Centre. The ticket price ranged from 200.000-500.000 VND (2-5 USD).
The next shows will take place in Hue, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Hanoi./.