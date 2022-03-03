Business Sun Group launches first luxury airline in Vietnam Real estate and entertainment firm Sun Group has launched its Sun Air, the first luxury airline in Vietnam, providing private jet management and air charter services, and sightseeing flights using helicopters and seaplanes.

Business Vietnam earns 8 billion USD from agricultural exports In the first two months of this year, Vietnam pocketed some 8 billion USD from agricultural exports, increased by nearly 21 percent against the same period last year.

Business Ministry looks to address hurdles in agro-exports to Russia, Ukraine The Russia-Ukraine tension may deliver a major blow to agricultural trade between Vietnam and both the countries, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said.

Business Vietnam highly attractive to all types of businesses: Vietnam Briefing Vietnam has become an increasingly attractive place for businesses of all types, given the country’s growing consumer class and dynamic workforce, according to the newswire Vietnam Briefing.