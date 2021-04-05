Society PM urges drastic measures to develop Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take drastic measures to boost the development of the Mekong Delta region.

Business Japanese company sets up joint venture in HCM City Toppan Cosmo Inc., a trading arm of Japan's Toppan Printing Co., has set up a joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City with two Japanese partners to provide high-quality 3D computer graphics content, Kyodo News reported.

Business Tightening market management on traditional, digital trade The General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the market management force would focus on fighting counterfeit goods, goods that infringe intellectual property rights and goods of unknown origin on both traditional trade and digital platforms from April 1 to the end of December 2025.