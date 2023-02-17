Society Vietnam’s search and rescue team hailed in Turkey Search and rescue teams from countries supporting Turkey have hailed their counterparts from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in the effort following the devastating earthquake.

Society Vietnamese teams make great efforts in search and rescue operations in Turkey As of 13:00 on February 16 (local time), the search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) discovered five locations of earthquake victims in Turkey, with two showing survival signs, and informed them to local forces.

Society France helps Vietnam preserve Complex of Hue Monuments The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) on February 16 signed a framework agreement on scientific research cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage.

Society Vietnam’s search-and-rescue dogs work effectively in Turkey Starting search and rescue work from February 14 in Hatay province, one of the localities hardest hit by the recent earthquake in Turkey, search-and-rescue dogs from Vietnam have proved helpful.