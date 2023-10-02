Business Hanoi Gift Show 2023 in full swing The Hanoi Gift Show 2023, which kicked off on October 1, is treating visitors to a wide range of local handicrafts and exhibitors to myriad opportunities for business links and market expansion.

Business Germany’s Lower Saxony state interested in expanding partnership with Vietnam Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen), the second biggest state of Germany, is keen on promoting cooperation with Vietnam, especially in economy, and wants to receive more Vietnamese workers, Minister-President of the state Stephan Weil has been quoted by SZ, Germany's largest broadsheet newspaper, as saying.

Business Long An gathers resources to develop transport infrastructure Identifying transport infrastructure as an impetus for development, Long An has been carrying out many key transport projects, to form a complete transport system connecting this province with others in the Mekong Delta and nationwide.

Business Trade Office helps Vietnamese firms grasp opportunities in Canadian market The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada is focusing on helping Vietnamese businesses make the most of CPTPP's principles of origin in the garment and textile sector through connection activities and provision of information about the Canadian market, according to Trade Counsellor Tran Thu Quynh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada.