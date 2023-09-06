Participants in the ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a ceremony on September 5 night to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

The ceremony saw the attendance of over 300 guests, including Vietnamese and Italian officials, representatives from international organisations, ambassadors of ASEAN countries and foreign nations and the Vietnamese community.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung emphasised that the year 2023 is of special significance for the bilateral relations as the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

With the traditional foundation of close, sincere, strong, and profound friendship between the two peoples, along with the great and important achievements of the past 50 years of cooperation, Vietnam and Italy will continue to cultivate and strengthen the invaluable relationship, he said.

Vice President of the Italian Senate Maurizio Gasparri told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent that Italy wants to strengthen friendship and respects Vietnam.

Italian companies have been present in Vietnam, particularly the Piaggio Group which has operated effectively in Vietnamese and Asian markets.

Gasparri expected more Vietnamese goods would enter the Italian market, adding that stronger trade ties will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations.

At the ceremony, participants were treated to musical performances and Vietnamese foods./.