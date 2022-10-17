Business Fruit, vegetable exporters urged to further diversify export markets Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exporters need to further enhance deep processing and diversify their export markets to avoid risks when major export markets face difficulties, the Asia-Africa Market Department said.

Business Law revised to apply market-based approach in valuing land price The draft revised Law on Land, which will be on the agenda of the National Assembly’s meeting for the first time this month, is receiving a lot of attention from the public as it will remove the Government’s land price framework to ensure market principles prices.

Business Coastal localities see better results in fighting IUU Vietnam’s 28 coastal localities have scored achievements in fighting illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing towards having the “yellow card” warning of the European Commission (EC) lifted.

Business Investment proposed for expressway running through Hung Yen The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Government a proposal on investment in a section of the Cho Ben-Yen My expressway running through the northern province of Hung Yen.