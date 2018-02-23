Two major products exported to the US are frozen squid and frozen octopus. (Photo: baocongthuong.com.vn)

– Vietnam’s squid and octopus exports to the US reached 9.7 million USD last year, up 94.7 percent from 2016, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters (VASEP).Two major products exported to the US are frozen squid and frozen octopus.In 2017, squid and octopus exports to the US increased from more than 1 million USD in the first quarter to 3.5 million USD in the fourth quarter.Statistics of the US International Trade Commission (ITC) showed that the country imported squid and octopus from 38 sources worldwide in the first 11 months last year, worth 295.8 million USD, down 29.2 percent from the same period of 2016.Vietnam is currently the ninth largest source of supply for this market.The average price of squid and octopus in Vietnam is currently high at 7.4 USD per kg, while that of India is 5 USD/kg, China 5.1 USD/kg, Indonesia 6.8 USD/kg and Thailand up to 8.7 USD/kg.-VNA