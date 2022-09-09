Vietnam’s ST25 rice reaches UK market
At the signing ceremony (Photo: laodong.vn)Soc Trang (VNA) – Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise on September 9 signed a contract for ST25 rice with UK-based EUTEK Group Limited to distribute Ong Cua ST25 fragrant rice to the UK market.
According to Director of EUTEK Group Nguyen Hai Nam, after the first lot of ST25 was sold in the UK, the rice received high praise from the Asian communities in the European country.
He held that ST25 rice’s entry to the market is a testament to the quality and position of Vietnamese rice in the world.
In the time to come, the firm will focus on marketing and distributing Vietnamese rice and specialties in the market, he said, adding that the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is a motivation for trade between the two countries.
Ho Quang Cua, the “father” of ST25 rice, said that the firm had earlier exported two containers of ST25 rice to Australia and the rice also received positive feedback.
Some other countries said they wanted to import ST25 rice, Cua said, revealing that contracts are being considered.
ST25 rice won the World’s Best Rice Contest in the Philippines in 2019 and took the second place at the World’s Best Rice Contest 2020 held in the US./.