Business Vietnam to import pork to serve domestic demand The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have proposed the Government import pork based on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Counterfeit, IPR violations still rampant: forum Counterfeiting and violations of intellectual property rights (IPR) were still rampant, with the perpetrators operating outside and within the country employing advanced technologies and running sophisticated schemes, Hoang Anh Duong, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance, said at a forum in Hanoi on November 26.

Business Tra fish exports to Malaysia see strong surge Vietnam shipped a total 34.18 million USD worth of tra fish to Malaysia this year to mid-October, a year-on-year surge of 23.6 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business China funds planning of new railway in northern Vietnam: ministry China had funded 10 million yuan (1.4 million USD) for the preliminary planning of a controversial train project in Vietnam that would connect the northern border region all the way through to a busy eastern port, the Ministry of Transport announced on November 25.