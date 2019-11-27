Vietnam’s sustainable businesses in 2019 honoured
The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held a ceremony on November 26 to honour 20 sustainable enterprises in Vietnam.
The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) honours 20 sustainable enterprises in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The honoured firms included Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), Coca-Cola Beverage Vietnam, Heineken Vietnam, Unilever Vietnam, Herbalife Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Baoviet Holdings, Swiss Poss Solutions Ltd., and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank).
Addressing the event, VCCI Vice President Vo Tan Thanh said that Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) has been used to evaluate businesses’ operations since 2019, which will be applied in a broader scale in 2020.
The VCCI-developed CSI 2019 has been simplified from 131 criteria to 98 criteria in socio-economic and environmental aspects. As many as 90 percent of the criteria are about law observation, he noted.
Through the CSI, enterprises can systemize the information of their business management including process, management method, production, efficiency, relevant laws and regulations, thus improving and promoting their sustainable development strategy, said Thanh.
On the occasion, the VBCSD also honoured nine outstanding media works on sustainable business development, which were chosen from 100 entries.
The VBCSD was set up in 2010, aiming to strengthen the close collaboration and dialogue between the business community, the Government and partners to promote sustainable development.
The council is one of the 69 partners of the global network of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, with four major activities of communications for awareness improvement, training, research and international cooperation./.