Business Vietnamese importers warned of 34 suspended Indonesian coal exporters The Trade Office of Vietnam in Indonesia has advised Vietnamese importers to not trade with 34 Indonesian mining companies whose coal exports have been suspended by the local government for failing to meet domestic market obligations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,153 VND/USD on August 16, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 13).

Business Phuc Trach pomelo to be sold online The central province of Ha Tinh has established new distribution channels on e-commerce and digital platforms to expand the sale of local Phuc Trach pomelos amid Covid-19 while ensuring pandemic prevention requirements are met.