Vietnam’s tea exports to Australia surge
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam shipped six tonnes of tea worth 74,000 USD to Australia in the first half of 2021, showing year-on-year surges of 62.1 percent in volume and 85 percent in value, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Both black tea and green tea grown in Vietnam are becoming more popular in the market.
Average prices of Vietnamese tea stand at 12,308 USD per tonne, up 14.1 percent compared to the same period last year.
Data from the International Trade Centre showed that Australia imported a total of 7,400 tonnes of tea valued at 60.3 million USD in H1, up 27.2 percent in volume and 39 percent in value against the same period of 2020.
Vietnam accounted for just 0.08 percent of Australia's tea imports, up 0.02 percentage point year on year.
The Vietnamese tea sector saw positive signs in exports in the first two months of 2021 when shipping 17,000 tonnes abroad and earning 29 million USD, down 1.6 percent in volume but up 11 percent in value year-on-year.
In January, Vietnam’s tea exports to Pakistan – its biggest importer – rose by 0.9 percent in volume and 8.9 percent in value.
Last year, Vietnam exported nearly 135,000 tonnes of tea and pocketed 217 million USD, down 1.8 percent in volume and 7.8 percent in value compared to those in 2019./.
