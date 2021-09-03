Lonely Planet selects 7 best road trips in Vietnam.

1. Hai Van Pass

Hai Van Pass between Danang and Hue is bordered by jungle-clad mountains on one side and cliffs plunging down to the East Sea on the other.

2. Ha Giang Loop

The Ma Pi Leng Pass is hands-down the most scenic section of the drive, with jagged mountains surrounding the emerald Nho Que River.

3. Cao Bang to Ban Gioc Waterfall

The drive between Cao Bang and the cascading Ban Gioc Waterfall takes adventurers through some of Northern Vietnam’s most pristine pastoral terrain.

4. Da Lat to Nha Trang

From the cool climes of the Da Lat highlands down to the sunny beaches of Nha Trang, this road trip is all about changing scenery and microclimates.

5. Ho Chi Minh City to My Tho

Once you get outside of Ho Chi Minh City, you’ll start to see urban shrubbery give way to majestic palms and lush banana trees.

6. Con Son island

Con Son has just one main road stretching across its length, making a motorbike trip here the best way to see the rural splendour of the island.

7. Ho Chi Minh Highway

Follow the road along the Truong Son mountain range as it snakes its way past sleepy hamlets, where the smell of coffee from nearby plantations hangs thick in the air./.

VNA