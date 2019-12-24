Business Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM City Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam attends traditional medicine exhibition in India A delegation of Vietnamese pharmacists, doctors and businessmen attended the International Exhibition & Conference on AYUSH & Wellness in New Delhi, India from December 19-22.

Business Vietnam's agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019 The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.

Business Reference exchange rate up on December 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on December 24, up 5 VND from the previous day.