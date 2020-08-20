Viettel Vinh Phuc thriving amid COVID-19
Vinh Phuc (VNA) - Viettel Vinh Phuc has affirmed its position in recent times as a leading telecom company in the northern province of Vinh Phuc in terms of market share.
The company has improved the quality of its telecom, information-technology, and postal services.
Since its inception, it has put forth a specific infrastructure development strategy covering the entire province, with nearly 500 4G base stations and more than 400 3G stations, along with 3,500 outlets and 200 staff.
The company has contributed significantly to providing socio-economic information to the public, especially news regarding COVID-19, removing the development gap between urban and rural areas.
Given the pandemic, Viettel Vinh Phuc has offered free services to frontline workers in the fight while doubling its broadband speed in order to facilitate online learning and working.
On August 6, Viettel Vinh Phuc launched a promotional programme aimed at promoting the use of internet services provided by the company.
Therefore, despite the impact of the pandemic, the company still earned more than 490 billion VND (20.9 million USD) in revenue in the first half of this year, up 1.4 percent year-on-year./.