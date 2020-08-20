Business Vinh Phuc promotes agricultural processing industry Besides its strength in industries, in recent years, the northern province of Vinh Phuc has maintained effective agricultural production with diverse farm produce and breeding products, requiring it to promote the agricultural product processing sector to enhance their value.

Business Japanese investors seek M&A partners in Vietnam Major Japanese enterprises are looking to buy Vietnamese IT firms through merger and acquisition (M&A) deals to expand production and business in the Southeast Asian country, reported Dau tu (Investment) newspaper.

Business Ministry approves HCM City-Long Thanh expressway expansion The Ministry of Transport has approved Dong Nai province’s proposal to widen Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway to 10 lanes from its current four.

Business Vinh Phuc: Over 84 percent of projects in IPs put into operation As many as 309 out of 367 projects , equivalent to 84 percent, in industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have been put into operation by the end of July, up 6 percent from December 2019.