At an office of Viettel (Source: laodong.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel Group has been awarded with the 2020 Silver Stevie Awards for Great Employers – Telecommunications.



It is the sole Vietnamese company that has earned the title. Global brands such as CommScope, IBM and Cisco are also among the winners.



The board of judges noted that Viettel Group boasts a friendly, open and dynamic working environment which helps its employees demonstrate their capacity. The company also offers high salary in the Vietnamese market, along with bonuses, regular wage raise for workers’ contributions, and welfare.



The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals worldwide.



There are eight Stevie Awards programmes, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule.



Earlier, Viettel has been the only company in Vietnam to be recognised as Asia's 'Most Influential Company' at Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES).

Viettel has implemented many digital transformation projects in many countries, including five countries in Asia. In all these countries, Viettel focuses on developing e-government, smart city, digital transformation for health, education and transportation.



It has brought five Asian countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, East Timor and Myanmar to the list of countries with great progress and pioneering in telecommunications and IT in the world./.