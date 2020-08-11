Business Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Business Dong Nai working to develop rooftop solar power More than 2,500 customers of the Dong Nai Power Company in southern Dong Nai province had installed rooftop solar panels with total capacity of nearly 50.9 million kWp as of the end of July.

Business PM approves investment plan of Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 approved the investment plan of the Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Business Travel firms suffer losses after tour cancellations due to COVID-19 Travel firms have suffered great losses from thousands of recent tour cancellations due to a new outbreak of COVID-19, according to tourism associations.