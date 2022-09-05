Viglacera sells made-in-Vietnam construction materials in 40 countries
Viglacera Corporation JSC has exported made-in-Vietnam construction materials to over 40 countries across the world, becoming one of the leading construction material production businesses in the country.
Last year, it was the only Vietnamese construction material producer to win the World Class Award of the 2019-2020 Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA). As of the end of 2021, Viglacera entered the top 20 ceramic tile production companies, and top 30 producers of ceramic sanitary wares worldwide.
The firm always affirms its pioneering role in applying new and most advanced technologies in production in order to bring diverse experience to consumers. This is the key that helps Viglacera survive and develop through many changes in the market.
Viglacera’s products of ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, panels, and aerated concrete bricks are hoped to be able to conquer domestic consumers as well as those in fastidious foreign markets such as Japan, the US, and Europe./.