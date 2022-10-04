Village boasts 200 years of fish pot making
Sixty kilometres south of Hanoi, Thu Sy village is characterised by dark brown tiled roofs, 3-room houses, and rows of bamboo trees. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Some 500 people still pursue the craft, which has long been associated with the communes of Noi Lang and Tat Vien. Their products are sold throughout the northern region and exported to other countries. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Strolling through the village, you will see elders sitting in front of their houses weaving fish pots and chatting. In the leisurely time following the harvest, they weave fish pots all day long. Before the harvest, though, they only weave at night. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Fish pots are made from old bamboo, which is split and whittled by hand into even, thin strips of different sizes. Weaving fish pots requires patience and a love of the craft. Finished products are placed on a smoking shelf and smoked to enhance their durability. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The fish pots are no longer in wide use. But that doesn’t mean that the craft has fallen into oblivion, though fish pots are now largely sold as works of art or decorative items for the home. (Photo: Vietnam+)