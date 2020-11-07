A press conference introduces the virtual conferences organised by VinaCapital. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) — Vietnam continues to be a very attractive destination for investment despite, or perhaps because of, everything that is happening in the world, experts from investment management firm VinaCapital have said.

Vietbnam had taken timely and effective measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak, they said, adding that thanks to that, its GDP had seen growth in 2020 and the economy was stable.

In the long term they expected more investors will come when companies continue to move out of other markets.

COVID-19 had clearly shown how sustainable Vietnam was and foreign investors would soon return to the country, VinaCapital said.

Vietnam is an ideal destination thanks to competitive labour cost and good location near Asian supply chains, according to the firm.

Don Lam, co-founder and CEO of the company, said: “The Government’s adept management of the outbreak has positioned Vietnam to recover quickly and in fact the country is predicted to be one of the few to post positive economic growth in 2020.”

In order to bring foreign investors information about the Vietnamese market, VinaCapital has organised virtual conferences including a series of presentations over four weeks.

Lam said: “For investors, there is nothing like being on the ground in Vietnam and seeing with their own eyes the growth and progress that is happening here. Unfortunately, that’s just not possible this year, so we did the next best thing and give them a view of what is happening here via a virtual conference featuring our fund manager and other key executives.

“We provided viewers with overviews of where we think the economy is headed … as well as a look at some other areas we have been focusing on such as renewable energy.”

Founded in 2003, VinaCapital is headquartered in Vietnam with a diverse portfolio of over 3 billion USD in assets under management./.