Vinacomin’s revenue hits 1.67 billion USD in four months
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) sold nearly 13.9 million tonnes of coal, earning 38.61 trillion VND (1.67 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021.
The group recently reported that it maintained stable production, basically completing its plans in April.
In April, Vinacomin produced 3.58 million tonnes of raw coal and sold 3.83 million tonnes.
Its production in the last four months totaled 13.62 million tonnes, equivalent to 35 percent of the yearly target.
Vinacomin contributed 6.6 trillion VND (286 million USD) to the State budget in the reviewed period. The corporation ensured per capita income of 12.7 million VND per month for its employees.
The corporation set to produce 3.3 million tonnes of raw coal and sell 4.3 million tonnes in May./.