Vinaconex- Kyeryong consortium to build clean industrial park in Hung Yen
A graphic design of the clean industrial park to be built in Hung Yen province. (Photo: Vinaconex)Hanoi (VNA) – A consortium of Vinaconex and the Republic of Korea’s Kyeryong has just won a bidding package worth over 1 trillion VND (over 42.4 million USD) to build infrastructure for a clean industrial park in the northern province of Hung Yen.
The bidding package covers roads, water supply and drainage, lighting, telecommunications, wastewater treatment, power station and fire protection in the IP.
The clean IP project in Hung Yen has a scale of 143 ha, to be built in Khoai Chau and An Thi districts. The investor of the project is VTK Hung Yen Industrial Park Investment and Development Co Ltd. With a total investment of 1.78 trillion VND, the project will be implemented in 24 months and is expected to be completed in 2024.
The clean IP is hoped to help turn Hung Yen into a modern industrialised province in the direction of green development./.