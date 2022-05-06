VINAFIS slams China’s fishing ban in East Sea
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) has voiced its objection against China's unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea, saying the annual long ban increases the risk of confrontation between Vietnamese fishing boats and Chinese coast guard.
It is also hindering normal activities of Vietnamese vessels and fishermen in Vietnam’s sovereignty waters, VINAFIS said in an official protest recently sent to the Government’s Office, relevant ministries and agencies.
China has imposed a 3-month fishing ban in the East Sea, starting from May 1, covering part of the Gulf of Tonkin and Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago.
According to the VINAFIS, the unilateral repetitive ban is absurd, infringing Vietnam’s sovereignty and violating the country’s legitimate rights and interests on its exclusive economic zone. It also violates international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea.
China’s fishing ban has no legal value on Vietnam’s sovereignty waters, it said, calling for the immediate removal of the ban.
The VINAFIS urged Vietnamese authorities to make strong protest and take drastic actions to counter the ban in order to protect Vietnam’s marine resources, ensure safety for fishermen and safeguard the national security and sea and island sovereignty./.