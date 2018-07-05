Dairy giant Vinamilk’s products have hit supermarket shelves in 43 countries and territories across five continents. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Dairy giant Vinamilk’s products have hit supermarket shelves in 43 countries and territories across five continents.Vinamilk has ten large-scale Global GAP farms nationwide with all its 120,000 dairy cows imported from Australia, the US and New Zealand. Four years ago, a Vinamilk dairy farm in the central province of Nghe An became the first in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to receive a Global GAP certificate. This means the farm met domestic and international quality and safety standards.Every day, the firm collects some 750 tonnes of fresh milk from its farms and 8,000 farming households daily, enough to produce three million glasses of milk per day.The company plans to increase its herd of cows to 200,000 in 2020 to double its daily fresh milk output.Currently, Vinamilk owns 13 plants, including a mega-factory in the southern province of Binh Duong. Equipped with advanced technology in automation, the factory operates on an automatic basis, from the feedstock input to the final produce storage under the control of the central computing system.The milk factory can meet the demand for liquid milk for the entire Vietnamese market. It can provide 400 million litres of milk per year and productivity will be raised to 800 million litres after Vinamilk expands the factory.After gaining a foothold in foreign markets with its traditional items of powdered milk for infants and toddlers and condensed milk, Vinamilk has recently begun the export of fresh milk, yogurt and fruit juice.Since 1997, the dairy giant has earned 2 billion USD from exports. It is working to expand operations abroad, especially in emerging markets like Laos and Myanmar.It has also paid attention to market research activities to expand its presence in new markets in Africa.Regarding domestic markets, Vinamilk was the most chosen consumer brand in Vietnam for four consecutive years from 2014-2017, according to the 2018 edition of Kantar Worldpanel’s Brand Footprint report.With high Consumer Reach Points, Vinamilk was the most chosen dairy brand in Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho, and rural areas across the country in 2017.Vinamilk is aiming for revenue of 55.5 trillion VND (2.46 billion USD) and post-tax profit of 10.75 trillion VND (477 million USD) this year, up 8.5 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. - VNA