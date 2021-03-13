VINASA, GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM cooperate in digital transformation
Representatives of VINASA and GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) have signed a cooperation agreement with GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM JSC in Hanoi.
It allows GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM to sponsor information technology services and RPA solution for VINASA.
GMO is not only an exporter of information technology services for the Japanese market but also an Internet service provider, according to Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, the association’s general secretary.
On the basis of accumulated experience and technology with Japanese partners for many years, GMO has strongly invested for research and development of digital transformation products and services, she added.
Giang said: "The history of companionship and the technology foundation is the basis for VINASA to choose GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM as a technology partner in the digital transformation process.
"These technologies will help VINASA accelerate the transformation process, introduce new activities, new services to more effectively support the development of member enterprises and the information technology industry of Vietnam.”/.