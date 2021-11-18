At the show, VinFast introduced the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments.

These two electric vehicles integrate Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, featuring lane assist, collision warning, driver monitoring, fully automated parking, summon vehicle, and more.

They are also equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with voice assistant, virtual assistant, and e-commerce services.

At the event, VinFast also launched smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.

This premiere marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the global market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of next year./.

