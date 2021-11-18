VinFast debuts new EVs at Los Angeles Auto Show
Vietnam’s automotive manufacturer VinFast announced the global debut of its new electric vehicles at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 18.
At the show, VinFast introduced the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments.
These two electric vehicles integrate Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, featuring lane assist, collision warning, driver monitoring, fully automated parking, summon vehicle, and more.
They are also equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with voice assistant, virtual assistant, and e-commerce services.
At the event, VinFast also launched smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.
This premiere marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the global market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of next year./.