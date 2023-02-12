VinFast VF e34 - the green car model of the Car Choice Awards 2022 (Photo: Vinfast)

Hanoi (VNA) – The VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, delivered 358 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers in January.



Of the sum, there were 204 VF 8, and 154 VF e34 units.



VinFast VF8 model is equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies such as Smart Services package and the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) with abundant safety feature include highway driving assist, auto lance-changing assist, onramp and offramp assist, cruise assist, collision warning, among others.

In the first month of 2023, VF 8 was honoured as outstanding equipped car in the trending car category at the Car Choice Awards 2022.



Previously, the model was also honoured as the new star of the Vietnamese automobile market at the Car Awards 2022 held by VnExpress electronic newspaper, and was voted by the Tinh Te Community as the electric car of the year.



Meanwhile, VinFast VF e34- the green car model of the Car Choice Awards 2022 is also equipped with outstanding technologies The most special among them is the ability to control detailed information about the vehicle through an application on smartphone and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to bring interesting experiences, personalised to each owner.

VinFast electric car models are regularly updated with software, thereby optimising the vehicle's operation, making the car smarter and bringing a better experience to customers./.