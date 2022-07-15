VinFast store at Santa Monia Place, one of the most modern shopping centres in Los Angeles, displays and sells VinFast electronic cars directly to US customers. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of the first VinFast stores in California, US, on July 15 (local time).



VinFast plans to open more than 30 other stores in the state this year while also exploring expansion to others across the US.



VinFast stores include footprints designated as VinFast "1S, 2S, and 3S". VinFast 1S stores are primarily located in high-visibility shopping centres, focusing on vehicle display and sales. VinFast 3S stores have full car and parts sales, and service centres. VinFast 2S stores offer both parts and service, and also support nearby VinFast 1S stores.

At VinFast Stores, customers can explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast's electric SUVs – the VF 8 and VF 9, while experiencing the advanced technologies bundled as part of the VinFast Smart Driving package. Visitors can also learn more about VinFast's flexible and innovative sales plans and engage one-on-one with VinFast consultants on questions regarding both products and services.





The opening ceremony of VinFast stors at Santa Monica Place, California, US. (Photo: VNA)

Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said the opening of the first six VinFast stores in the US marks an important milestone in the company's global journey - bringing premium products and services to American consumers.



Introducing and interacting with customers one-on-one in VinFast-operated stores is the best way to build relationships with customers and to ensure quality service, she said./.