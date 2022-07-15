VinFast opens six stores in California, US
Hanoi (VNA) – Automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of
the first VinFast stores in California, US, on July 15 (local time).
VinFast plans to open more than 30 other stores in the state this year while also exploring expansion to others across the US.
VinFast stores include footprints designated as VinFast "1S, 2S, and 3S". VinFast 1S stores are primarily located in high-visibility shopping centres, focusing on vehicle display and sales. VinFast 3S stores have full car and parts sales, and service centres. VinFast 2S stores offer both parts and service, and also support nearby VinFast 1S stores.
At VinFast Stores, customers
can explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast's electric SUVs – the
VF 8 and VF 9, while experiencing the advanced technologies bundled as part of
the VinFast Smart Driving package. Visitors can also learn more about VinFast's
flexible and innovative sales plans and engage one-on-one with VinFast
consultants on questions regarding both products and services.
Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup
Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said the opening of the first six
VinFast stores in the US marks an important milestone in the company's global
journey - bringing premium products and services to American consumers.
Introducing and interacting with customers one-on-one in VinFast-operated stores is the best way to build relationships with customers and to ensure quality service, she said./.