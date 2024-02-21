Business SBV injects large amount of money to support capital for banks The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on February 20 net injected more than 5 trillion VND (nearly 204 million USD) into the banking system through the open market operation (OMO) channel to support capital for commercial banks.

Business First int’l freight transport train in Lunar New Year departs The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) on February 21 started the first international freight transport train in the Year of the Dragon from Song Than station in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong to Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.

Business Vietnam to see 125% increase in wealth in next decade: New World Wealth Vietnam is poised to see the sharpest spike in wealth growth over the next decade as the country cements its status as a global manufacturing hub, US business news website cnbc.com quoted a report from New World Wealth – a wealth intelligence firm based in South Africa and Henley&Partners – a global leader in residence and citizenship by investment based in London.

Business Vietnamese steel products certified to meet greenhouse gas inventory standard BSI - the UK's leading international certification organisation - has just certified ISO 14064-1:2018 standard on greenhouse gas inventory for steel products of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company.