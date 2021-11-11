VinFast to bring “the future of mobility” to LA auto show this November
VinFast, the emerging global smart electric vehicle (EV) firm from Vietnam, has unveiled "The Future of Mobility" concept for its upcoming global premiere at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.
The VinFast EV Global Premiere press conference is to be livestreamed globally on November 17 via VinFast's Facebook and YouTube pages.
The company’s premiere concept stems from its vision of "driving the movement of the global smart EV revolution." VinFast said it is fully committed to making a more sustainable future for transportation, allowing people to enjoy intelligent, safe, exciting, and environmentally friendly mobility.
The concept will be reflected in every detail of VinFast's booth covering more than 8,500 square feet, along with an introduction of its two newest EV models, VF e35 and VF e36.
Michael Lohscheller, the Global CEO of VinFast, said the firm considers the show “a perfect stage to demonstrate its commitment to promoting the global trend of green transportation and encouraging electrification.”
Lisa Kaz, the President and CEO of the LA Auto Show, said “The LA Auto Show is excited to welcome EV automakers to our show, including VinFast, where our visitors will be able to discover Vietnam's first-ever automaker and its all-new EVs.”/.