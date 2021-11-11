Business Ministry plans to launch 67 construction projects for 2021-2025 The Ministry of Transport (MoT) plans to launch 67 new construction projects as part of the 2021-2025 mid-term public investment plan, including six of national significance, 10 in group A and 51 in groups B and C.

Business Czech Republic – Vietnam Business Roundtable seeks to make most of EVFTA The “Czech Republic – Vietnam Business Roundtable” was held by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Czech Management Association (CMA) in Prague on November 10 to introduce potential for cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries and exchange information about their market and business climate.

Business MoIT expects strong growth for electronics industry The electronics industry will continue posting strong growth this year thanks to the strong demand for devices for communications and remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) forecast.