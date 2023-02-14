VinFast to join 2023 Canadian International AutoShow
Domestic auto-maker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, on February 14 announced that it will join 2023 Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS 2023) in Toronto from February 17-26.
As the biggest consumer auto show held annually in Canada over the past 50 years, CIAS 2023 will see the presence of more than 1,000 models and nearly 330,000 visitors.
This is the second time VinFast has participated in an international auto show in Canada, following the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) 2023 in Quebec from January 20-29.
VinFast will bring four key electric vehicle models with basic sizes to meet the diverse needs of customers. The cars included in the show are the small - VF 6, small and medium - VF7, mid-size - VF8 and large - VF9 with three spacious rows of seats.
As scheduled, the first batches of VF8 vehicle will be delivered to Canadian customers from the second quarter of 2023, before the delivery of VF9. The two newest models, VF7 and VF6, are expected to be available in the Canadian market late 2023 or early 2024./.