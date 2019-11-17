Hanoi (VNA) — Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong has been named among the top 50 theme park influencers in the world for his innovation and creativity in the global theme park industry in 2019.

Vuong is the first Vietnamese person honoured by Bloobloop, a leading online resource for professionals working in the visitor attractions sector.

Bloobloop says Vuong is Vietnam’s first billionaire and heads up a conglomerate with interests in real estate, retail, healthcare and theme parks.



Under the Vinpearl brand, Vingroup operates hotels, resorts and two Vinpearl Land theme parks.

A third park will open in the southern province of Kien Giang in 2020, bringing a new era of entertainment to what some believe is one of the hottest markets in the attractions industry in Asia and beyond.

Now in his early 50s, Vuong studied in Russia and started a popular instant noodle business in the Ukraine in the 1990s before moving back to Vietnam. In addition to his various business interests in his home country, he has also created non-profit ventures in education, arts and sport, in addition to the Kind Heart Foundation.

Along with Vuong, the Top 50 theme park influencers also gathers world’s famous names including CEO of Saudi Entertainment Ventures Bill Ernest, President and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger, Founder and Owner of Europa-Park Roland Mack, Senior Vice President and Creative Director of Universal Creative Thierry Coup.

Bloobloop says it recognises 50 key individuals who are helping shape the future of the visitor experience in this multi-billion dollar industry.

In association with themed attractions design agency Katapult, Bloobloop highlights key people whose work impacts and drives development in the business.

The list champions not just senior executives but also those developing the technology, attractions and initiatives that in influencing the business are leading the way in today’s rapidly evolving, dynamic theme park industry.

Bloobloop attracts 100,000 readers each month. Most are experts who play an important role in assessing the influence of parks and entertainment complexes around the world.

Over the past 18 years, Bloobloop regularly organises global conferences and events, bringing together senior executives and leaders of the leading entertainment and creative brands./.