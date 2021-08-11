Business Drastic measures applied to ensure fast customs clearance amid COVID-19 Numerous solutions have been rolled out to deal with the congestion at seaports and make customs clearance process faster amid impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business King Coffee announces project connecting farm produce suppliers TNI King Coffee Ltd. has launched the “Happy Farmers” project, which serves a bridge that links long–term cooperation with reputable and capable Vietnamese suppliers, aiming to bring Vietnamese farm produce to the world.

Business Guangzhou businesses interested in Vietnamese aquatic products Many businesses from Guangzhou city of China have shown their interest in importing Vietnamese aquatic products, according to Le Hoang Tai, Vice Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.