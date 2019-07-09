Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The private conglomerate Vingroup will work with the CAE Oxford Aviation Academy to establish its VinAviation School and Vinpearl Air Training Centre in Vietnam, with enrollment expected to open this August.Under a deal signed between Vingroup and the academy, the VinAviation School is designed to train pilots and technicians meeting standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) as well as by the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA).Meanwhile, the Vinpearl Air Training Centre will offer training for regular level upgrade of pilots, machinists, flight operators, and flight attendants, among others.The collaboration with the CAE Oxford Aviation Academy aims to realise Vingroup’s just-inked cooperation pact with CAE Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, modelling technologies and training services to airlines, aircraft manufacturers, healthcare specialists, and defense customers.Per the pact, the sides set goal to annually provide 400 qualified pilots and technicians for the market.Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup Nguyen Viet Quang said the company aims at tackling the shortage of pilots in Vietnam and exporting local pilots overseas.-VNA