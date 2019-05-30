Vsmart phones officially hit the shelves in Myanmar on May 29. (Photo: vnexpress.net)

VinSmart began selling its Vsmart smartphones in Myanmar on May 29, aiming to become the country’s first globally recognised smartphone brand.The VinGroup company will sell the Joy1, Joy1 , Active 1 and Active 1 models in the country via nearly 1,500 stores of Myanmar’s large electronics retailer, Strong Source.The mobile phones will hit also the shelves of Mytel, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s telecommunication firm Viettel and Alibaba’s Shop.com.Nguyen Thi Bich Phuong, Deputy General Director of VinSmart company, said Myanmar, which has seen a strong growth in the consumption of technology products in recent years, is a fertile land for mobile phone producers. Despite fierce competition with foreign rivals, VinSmart believes its product have success in Myanmar thanks to its well-developed technology basis.Earlier, Vsmart models went on sale in Spain in March, just three months after the phones were launched in Vietnamese market.VinSmart also plans to bring its product to India, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia this year.Vsmart phones have passed nearly 2,500 standard tests (including hardware tests, mechanical tests and software tests) at BQ’s laboratory (Spain) and the Vsmart factory. In addition, Vsmart is tested in the laboratories of chip manufacturer Qualcomm.VinSmart was established in June 2018, with the goal of producing Vietnamese smartphones of international standards.-VNA