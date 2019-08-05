An investment promotion conference in Vinh Long last year (Photo: VNA)

A favourable geographic location, abundant resources and a dynamic and investor-friendly administration make Vinh Long province an optimal destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).Located in the centre of the Mekong Delta, it makes intensive efforts to attract FDI.The administration has worked hard to draw up measures and plans to improve the business climate for foreign investors and assess business conditions to help foreign companies handle any problems that arise.It also organises frequent meetings with foreign investors, enabling it to identify and address adverse issues early and remain fully aware of what is happening in the sector.Land rentals and fees for foreign businesses are moderate.Last year, the province licensed 10 FDI projects with a combined capital of 159 million USD. This represented a sharp increase from 2017 when foreign investment was a mere 55.3 million USD.Authorities at all levels in the province have adopted consistent solutions and are focused on reforming administrative procedures.However, when soliciting foreign investment, the province focuses on projects appropriate for local conditions and their quality rather than simply aim for as much investment as possible.Chen Tsao Kang, general director of Ty Xuan Ltd., Co, said his company came to Vinh Long province in 2004 with an investment of around 40 million USD and 1,000 employees. Due to favourable conditions, it has since expanded its investment to more than 120 million USD and has 23,000 employees, he said.“When I invest in Vinh Long, I receive attention from local authorities. They usually contact investors to listen to their difficulties and requirements.“The administrative procedures of the province are very efficient and quick. The company is assured of doing business and developing. We will continue to expand and invest more.”Truong Dang Vinh Phuc, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, said to solicit more FDI, the province planned to organise an investment promotion conference this month."The conference is expected to attract around 220 investors," he said.Vinh Long recently released zoning plans with nine industrial clusters spread over a combined area of 492.5ha to be built by 2020, and five more with a combined area of 165.5ha to be built over the next decade.The clusters will have modern facilities and infrastructure required for industrial production.Vinh Long will focus on a number of measures to attract investment including trade promotion, human resource development and training, according to Lu Quang Ngoi, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.It will offer incentives to enterprises that build industrial parks like access to soft loans, interest subsidies and tax breaks.It now has two industrial parks with a total area of 386ha of which 70 percent has been leased out to businesses.In addition to the 14 new industrial clusters to be built by 2030, the province is also soliciting investment in three new industrial parks with a combined area of 950ha, which have been approved by the Government.Located around 130 kilometres from HCM City, the province is in the heart of the Mekong Delta, the country’s agriculture hub. It has convenient transport links with provinces and cities in the south-western regions.Besides agriculture, Vinh Long is also known for traditional craft villages that make bricks and tiles, porcelain and pottery, embroidery, and woven mats, many of which are exported.-VNS/VNA