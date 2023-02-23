Society Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu strengthen border cooperation The boards on border affairs of the Central Highlands of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on February 23 held talks to review outcomes of the border work in field and signed a document on cooperation in the work between the two localities in the coming time.

Society Pilot posthumously awarded certificate in recognition of merit to Fatherland Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to posthumously award a certificate to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy in recognition of merit rendered to the Fatherland.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Vietnamese coastal localities take long-term efforts to end IUU fishing Vietnam’s 28 coastal localities are continuing to strengthen the efforts they have taken in the recent five years to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing at a hope to put an end to all related violations by the end of March this year.

Society Vietnamese military rescue team returns home from Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) left Turkey on February 22 (local time), concluding its working trip to join recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit nation.