Vinh Xuong int’l land, waterway border gate on Vietnam-Cambodia border opens
The Vinh Xuong international land and waterway border gate is in Vinh Xuong commune of Tan Chau town, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – The Vinh Xuong international land and waterway border gate, located on the borderline with Cambodia, was officially opened in Vinh Xuong commune of Tan Chau town, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, on February 23.
The new facility was formed basing on the merger of the Vinh Xuong international land border gate with the Vinh Xuong international waterway border gate.
Addressing Vietnamese and Cambodian officials, Huynh Cong Huan, Director of the An Giang provincial Department of External Affairs, said the Vinh Xuong - Kaorm Samnor border gate pair on the banks of the Mekong River is a gateway for trade between the Vietnamese province and Kandal province of Cambodia.
Vinh Xuong and Kaorm Samnor were recognised as international waterway border gates by Vietnam in 1995 and international border gates by Cambodia in 2001.
The opening ceremony of the Vinh Xuong international land and waterway border gate on February 23. (Photo: VNA)The official opening of the two as both land and waterway facilities is a significant event marking a new start in the friendship and cooperation for common development between the two countries, including the two provinces, he noted.
In 2022, the value of trade through the Vinh Xuong - Kaorm Samnor border gates approximated 700 million USD, compared to about 500 million USD in 2010.
The number of people crossing the border gates, including tourists from other countries, has also increased year on year and reached nearly 300,000 in 2022. The ports of entry have also welcomed a number of tourist vessels and major cargo ships.
The opening of the two international border gates is expected to create an important precondition for both sides to attract investment, upgrade infrastructure, and devise appropriate mechanisms and policies for facilitating cross-border economic activities, transport, and tourism, thus contributing to socio-economic development in An Giang and Kandal, as well as other border localities of Vietnam and Cambodia./.